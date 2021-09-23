AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals still have questions along the offensive line but also happen to be near the top of the league in empty formations that stress that unit the most. The discrepancy is due to QB Joe Burrow‘s comfort in empty looks, which is why they probably aren’t going anywhere.

“It just allows you to really put pressure on the defense, and it’s tough for them to cover all parts of the field,” Burrow said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “And you can get the ball out quickly. There might not be as many big plays in those situations because it’s five-man protections, a lot of one-on-ones up front, but it allows you to get the ball out fast and stay in manageable down-and-distances.”

Burrow acknowledged he’s also slowly regaining his mobility and comfort with scrambling after last season’s catastrophic knee injury. That’ll be a process throughout the season.

“I’m definitely not thinking about (the knee), but I’m definitely gonna be in more of a mindset to escape the pocket faster moving forward,” Burrow said. “I was watching the film, there were certainly a few plays where my first or second read wasn’t there and I moved on quickly, but just not quickly enough, and I think in those situations I can try to get out of the pocket and make a play.”

Browns

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. responded “we’ll see” when asked if whether he’d appear in week 3. (Jake Trotter)

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said WR Demetric Felton ’s touchdown reception was on a play designed for WR Jarvis Landry . (Petrak)

Ravens

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Ravens have offered a practice squad spot to veteran CB Buster Skrine but he has yet to accept.

but he has yet to accept. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a little stomach illness but is expected to be ready for Week 3. (Jeff Zrebiec)

is dealing with a little stomach illness but is expected to be ready for Week 3. (Jeff Zrebiec) Zrebiec reiterated Jackson’s absence from Thursday’s practice is not related to his hip that he said was sore from flipping into the endzone in Sunday night’s win.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, DT Brandon Williams and CB Tavon Young all missed practice on Wednesday with injuries. (Zrebiec)