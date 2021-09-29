AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals drafted WR Ja’Marr Chase in the first round because they thought his deep threat ability would unlock a passing attack that missed a quick-strike ability in 2020. So far that’s proved to be the case, as Chase has four touchdowns and is averaging 20 yards a grab.

“It’s going to stress the defense. That’s one thing I know teams focus on is when you’ve got guys that can beat you over the top, it’s always in the back of those coordinators’ minds,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “It certainly helps me as a play-caller to be able to push the ball down the field and know that those guys are going to make it work.”

“It changed the whole dynamic of the offense, because on third down they tend to key to me because I’m not going deep. I’m doing the inside routes and I know I can win in any one-on-one situation,” Bengals WR Tyler Boyd added. “Having a guy like that that can go over the top and make plays on any down, third-and-2, he can throw it deep to him, the defense has to respond. You have to respect that. You can’t just keep coming up on the short routes and trying to take the short routes away just to try and stop the first down. Now, with a player like that and an offense evolving like it is, we’re going for touchdowns every drive.”

The Bengals have ruled out WRTee Higgins (shoulder) and S Jessie Bates (neck) from Week 4’s Thursday Night game. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said CB Greg Newsome II (calf) has been ruled out from Week 4 but is not a candidate for injured reserve. (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski added that Newsome is considered "week-to-week." (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

Doug Kyed reports that Ravens’ rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) is considered “day-to-day” after returning to practice this week.

Harbaugh said he has no timetable of recovery for DE Derek Wolfe (back): "[It's] up in the air." (Jeff Zrebiec)

(back): “[It’s] up in the air.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley is hopeful to return “sooner rather than later” after doctors determined he doesn’t require ankle surgery.