AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow said that he will decide whether to undergo surgery on his injured pinkie finger after the season. (Kelsey Conway)
- Burrow feels he’s playing at the level he was prior to his pinkie injury: “I’m comfortable back there. [I’m] finally getting back to where I was pre-injury.” (Ben Baby)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said RB Joe Mixon (ankle) practiced on Wednesday: “I think Joe’s feeling pretty good.” (Baby)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski doesn’t expect RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) or CB Troy Hill (knee) to play in Week 16 regardless of whether they are activated from the COVID-19 list. (Jake Trotter)
- Browns waived P Jamie Gillan. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated TE Austin Hooper, LB Jacob Phillips and WR JoJo Natson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed CB Greg Newsome on the COVID-19 list.
Ravens
Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he hopes QB Lamar Jackson‘s ankle is healthy enough to play this week.
“It’s a good question but it’s hard to answer because there’s no definitive formula,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “We’re going to have to see where we’re at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That’s really all you can do.”
Harbaugh added he was impressed with how S Geno Stone performed as the defense’s main communicator with S Chuck Clark out.
“Geno, he took that green dot and ran with it,” Harbaugh said. “Great communication back there. We really didn’t skip a beat back there between him and Chuck, which was really want you want to see. I credit Chuck in terms of training him. I thought those guys played a really solid game back there, both safety spots.”
- The Ravens worked out three players on Tuesday including OL Darrin Paulo, CB Jamar Taylor and CB Daryl Worley. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Baltimore signed Worley to their practice squad.
