AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he hopes QB Lamar Jackson‘s ankle is healthy enough to play this week.

“It’s a good question but it’s hard to answer because there’s no definitive formula,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “We’re going to have to see where we’re at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That’s really all you can do.”

Harbaugh added he was impressed with how S Geno Stone performed as the defense’s main communicator with S Chuck Clark out.