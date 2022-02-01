AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals K Evan McPherson said Adam Vinatieri‘s playoff record of 14 made field goals is on his mind.

“We just need three more in the Super Bowl to break the record [and] two more to tie,” McPherson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s definitely something we’re going to shoot for. We’ll see how it goes, I’d like to score a lot of touchdowns in the Super Bowl. However we can get points in the Super Bowl, we’ll do it.”

Taylor mentioned working for the Rams under HC Sean McVay was huge for his development as a coach: "Working for Sean was the best two years of my life. It was fun, you loved coming into the building." (Marissa Contipelli)

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that Browns WR Jarvis Landry‘s decision to go dark midseason and stop talking to media caught attention around the league, and he’s a potential trade candidate. He’s due $15.1 million in 2021 in the final year of his contract.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes some Ravens players have privately complained about strength coach Steve Saunders ‘ methods and Patriots OLB Matt Judon , who spent his entire career in Baltimore until this past season, called for Saunders to be fired in November.

‘ methods and Patriots OLB , who spent his entire career in Baltimore until this past season, called for Saunders to be fired in November. Ravens HC John Harbaugh acknowledged they were assessing things after some input from players, though Saunders will be back in 2022: “Injuries happen to every team. It’s a little cyclical. We did really well for a couple of years, and this year, we just got smashed with them. You could say it’s bad luck. You could say it’s a fluke and I get that. But I don’t feel like we have the luxury to live there. It’s not something that we can say, ‘That’s it.’ We’ve got to turn over every stone. That’s what we plan on doing.”