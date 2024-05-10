Bengals Officially Sign 14 UDFAs

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have officially signed 14 undrafted free agents on Friday.
The newest additions.
The full list includes:
- Wisconsin-Platteville DE Justin Blazek
- SUNY Cortland WR Cole Burgess
- Louisiana State RB Noah Cain
- Indiana LB Aaron Casey
- Oklahoma State RB Elijah Collins
- Miami (Ohio) S Michael Dowell
- Illinois State TE Cam Grandy
- Southern Illinois S PJ Jules
- Northern Illinois QB Rocky Lombardi
- Texas Tech P Austin McNamara
- Louisville OT Eric Miller
- Michigan State WR Tre Mosley
- Wisconsin LB Maema Njongmeta
- Tulane CB Lance Robinson
Lombardi, 25, was a three-year starter at Northern Illinois after transferring from Michigan State in 2021. He set Northern Illinois’ single-game record with 532 passing yards in 2021 and was named team captain over his final two years at the school.
During his college career, Lombardi appeared in 52 games and completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 7,418 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also recorded 246 rushing attempts for 769 yards (3.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.
