Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they officially signed five picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, including third-round DT McKinnley Jackson, fifth-round CB Josh Newton, sixth-round TE Tanner McLachlan, seventh-round S Daijahn Anthony, and seventh-round C Matt Lee.

Cincinnati has now signed five of their 10 picks from this year’s draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Amarius Mims OT 2 Kris Jenkins DT 3 Jermaine Burton WR 3 McKinnley Jackson DT Signed 4 Erick All TE 5 Josh Newton CB Signed 6 Tanner McLachlan TE Signed 6 Cedric Johnson DE 7 Daijahn Anthony S Signed 7 Matt Lee C Signed

Jackson, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and was named team captain over his final two years at the school.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,820,892 rookie contract that includes a $1,053,376 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,058,344 in 2024.

During his college career, Jackson appeared in 40 games and recorded 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.