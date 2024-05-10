Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they officially signed five picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, including third-round DT McKinnley Jackson, fifth-round CB Josh Newton, sixth-round TE Tanner McLachlan, seventh-round S Daijahn Anthony, and seventh-round C Matt Lee.
Cincinnati has now signed five of their 10 picks from this year’s draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|2
|Kris Jenkins
|DT
|3
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|3
|McKinnley Jackson
|DT
|Signed
|4
|Erick All
|TE
|5
|Josh Newton
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Tanner McLachlan
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Cedric Johnson
|DE
|7
|Daijahn Anthony
|S
|Signed
|7
|Matt Lee
|C
|Signed
Jackson, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and was named team captain over his final two years at the school.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,820,892 rookie contract that includes a $1,053,376 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,058,344 in 2024.
During his college career, Jackson appeared in 40 games and recorded 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
