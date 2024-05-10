AFC Notes: Greg Newsome, Amarius Mims, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who thinks the Bengals have a “heightened risk” with their draft picks but feels second-round DT Kris Jenkins is a solid acquisition. However, he raised questions about first-round OT Amarius Mims.

“I do think there is a heightened risk aspect to their picks,” an executive said. “Jenkins offsets the risk some. He is going to be really solid. Amarius Mims is talented, and when he plays, he’s good, but eight career starts?”

Regarding Mims, another executive thinks they won’t need the offensive tackle to contribute immediately if Orlando Brown and Trent Brown play well.

“It’s a calculated risk because he is talented,” another executive said. “You have to bank on the talent to shine. And while we want the first-round picks to play right away, if Orlando Brown and Trent Brown play to their standard, they will not need Mims to be ready right now. He can redshirt to a degree, but be ready as needed and take over next year.”

One executive had high praise for third-round WR Jermaine Burton.

“Burton is going to be a sneaky good player,” an executive said. “He’s fast, he’s strong after the catch, he has a little dog to him. They do a good job getting those types of players established.”

Browns

Browns CB Greg Newsome II wants to sign an extension that keeps him in Cleveland long-term but told reporters he is only focused on the 2024 season for the time being.

“Extension-wise, we haven’t really talked about that,” Newsome said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Honestly, I’m just focused on trying to get us as high as we can this year and whatever happens after that happens. But like I said before, I would love to be a Cleveland Brown for life.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta praised first-round CB Nate Wiggins‘ coverage ability: “His superpower is, when he’s covering a guy, there’s going to be very little space.” (Jamison Hensley)

DeCosta called 49ers' first-round WR Ricky Pearsall one of his "sleepers" in the 2024 NFL Draft, who was taken one pick after them at No. 31: "It was a great pick. I gave those guys a lot of credit. I thought that was a guy that we might get at some point." (Hensley)

DeCosta believes Wiggins can cover other teams' best outside receiver: "I think [Nate] Wiggins has a great skillset as well outside because I think he can cover a team's best receiver and most teams will have their best receiver outside." (Hensley)

DeCosta thinks their cornerbacks’ group has “great flexibility” with Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, and T.J. Tampa: “I think we have great flexibility. I think Marlon [Humphrey] can play the nickel. I think [Nate] Wiggins can play the nickel. I think [T.J.] Tampa could play big nickel against a bigger inside receiver.” (Hensley)