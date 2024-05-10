Browns Officially Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed seven undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Browns Helmets

The full list includes:

  1. Miami OL Javion Cohen
  2. Rhode Island OL Lorenzo Thompson
  3. Arizona State DB Chris Edmonds
  4. South Dakota CB Dyshawn Gales
  5. Weber State LB Winston Reid
  6. BYU RB Aidan Robbins
  7. Wyoming TE Treyton Welch

Cohen, 21, transferred to Miami from Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 before transferring. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago before agreeing to terms on a rookie deal with the Browns. 

During his four-year college career, Cohen started in 25 of his 31 games at Alabama and all 12 of his games at Miami.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply