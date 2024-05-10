Browns Officially Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed seven undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Miami OL Javion Cohen
- Rhode Island OL Lorenzo Thompson
- Arizona State DB Chris Edmonds
- South Dakota CB Dyshawn Gales
- Weber State LB Winston Reid
- BYU RB Aidan Robbins
- Wyoming TE Treyton Welch
Cohen, 21, transferred to Miami from Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 before transferring. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago before agreeing to terms on a rookie deal with the Browns.
During his four-year college career, Cohen started in 25 of his 31 games at Alabama and all 12 of his games at Miami.
