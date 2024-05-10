Browns Officially Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed seven undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Miami OL Javion Cohen Rhode Island OL Lorenzo Thompson Arizona State DB Chris Edmonds South Dakota CB Dyshawn Gales Weber State LB Winston Reid BYU RB Aidan Robbins Wyoming TE Treyton Welch

Cohen, 21, transferred to Miami from Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 before transferring. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago before agreeing to terms on a rookie deal with the Browns.

During his four-year college career, Cohen started in 25 of his 31 games at Alabama and all 12 of his games at Miami.