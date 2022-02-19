AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Rams S Eric Weddle was impressed by the poise shown by Bengals QB Joe Burrow in his first Super Bowl appearance.

“I was obviously impressed,” Weddle said, via SI.com. “I mean, you don’t lead a team to the Super Bowl if you’re not all about it, right? And I just love his mentality, I love his moxie, I love him. He’s all ball and he’s not into the social media B.S. He’s not into the limelight. He’s not into what everyone else thinks. He just silently goes to work, and it’s refreshing to see. And obviously, I mean they’re gonna be good for a long time. His moment wasn’t tonight, but he’ll get his moment.”

Browns

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns have hired Jordan Thomas as assistant defensive line coach.

as assistant defensive line coach. Wilson also reports that the Browns have hired Jeff Anderson as a defensive quality control coach.

Ravens

New Ravens DC Mike Macdonald mentioned that he spent plenty of time watching the team play during his time with the University of Michigan. He added that he believes he is inheriting a strong roster with some key pieces already in place.

“Well, the hours of 1 to 4 [p.m.] on Sundays were not very productive for Michigan football (laughter), so I was right there with them,” Macdonald said, via RavensWire.com. “As long as we could possibly do it, we were watching every play, living and dying on every play. It’s incredible what happened; some of the endings, you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Like, how is this even possible?’ But in terms of the roster, that’s what we’re evaluating right now. There’s going [to be] a lot of new faces, I’m assuming, and it’s just an ongoing process. But the guys we have in place, they’re great players, they’ve got a great track record, [and] I’m excited to work with them.”

The Ravens are hiring Mike Devlin as their assistant OL coach, who was previously OL coach for the Texans. (Jeff Zrebiec)