AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke at length about the team’s roster and voiced his opinion on the cornerback spot being too thin.

“Well, I think we’re definitely concerned,” DeCosta said, via NFL.com. “If you guys know us, we always want to have a strong secondary and have as many corners as possible. We’ve referred to those guys as race cars in the past, and this year, we got decimated at that position across the board. We have outstanding players coming back, but again, until they come back it’s a question mark. So we’re very excited that we feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance and Marcus (Peters) is going to come back with a vengeance. But behind those two guys, the depth is thin, so there are opportunities for us, again in the first round, second round, third round, coach has been watching the corners as well, and we feel we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft, and they’ll come in and contribute right away. We’re excited about that. And I should also say that bringing in Marcus this year should help those guys more because Williams, in a lot of different ways, the skills that he has, what he can do for us in the passing game in the back end, along with Chuck (Clark), makes me feel like we have a great set of safeties.”