AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

Bengals LB Logan Wilson feels lucky that DC Lou Anarumo was not hired as the Cardinals’ head coach and will be returning to Cincinnati next season.

“Selfishly, I’m ecstatic he’ll be back but he’d still make a great head coach,” Wilson said, via Bengals.com. “Glad to be in his system for another year.”

Browns

USA Today’s Jacob Roach looks at Browns DC Jim Schwartz ‘s past coaching connections to see if there are any candidates to join his staff in Cleveland.

‘s past coaching connections to see if there are any candidates to join his staff in Cleveland. Current XFL assistant and Eagles DL coach Phillip Daniels would be a candidate for a similar role on staff under Schwartz, per Roach. He also mentions Texans CB coach Dino Vasso and former Colorado DC Chris Wilson. All three worked with Schwartz in Philadelphia.

Ravens

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Ravens did not “fully integrate” QB Lamar Jackson into their search for a new offensive coordinator before landing on Todd Monken .

into their search for a new offensive coordinator before landing on . The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec said his understanding was Jackson may not have been interested in being involved in Baltimore’s offensive coordinator hire after being given “multiple opportunities to provide input.”

When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, NBC Sports’ Peter King said he thinks the biggest storyline of the offseason is what happens with Jackson going forward.

King is unsure about how much guaranteed money any team will be willing to give Jackson after missing 34 percent of snaps over the last two years.