AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Ronnie Stanley

Bengals
- Bengals OC Brian Callahan commented on what new TE Devin Asiasi, claimed off waivers from the Patriots, brings to the team, per the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.: “We need guys at the tight end position who can fill some roles for us, blocking, catching, all those things. Depth-wise we needed it. What he’s done on tape and over his career was appealing to us.”
- Cincinnati also claimed former Texans G Max Scharping and former Jaguars DT Jay Tufele. Said HC Zac Taylor: “We’re not asking these guys to be a starter for us. We’re asking them to potentially play a role or even be inactive and develop over time.”
Browns
- ESPN’s Field Yates notes the Eagles also put a waiver claim on QB Kellen Mond, who ended up in Cleveland since it had the higher priority.
Ravens
- ESPN’s Dianna Russini said when appearing on ESPN’s Get Up that the sense is that Lamar Jackson will play this season “with or without” a finalized contract extension.
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said there is “no timetable” for OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) to play after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list: “It’s going to be in terms of when they tell us, and when he feels like he wants to get out there and do it.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh is confident Stanley will be “at his very best” once he returns: “I know that Ronnie is very determined to be really at his very best when he comes back. So, I trust him with it. I know he’s going to do the right thing and be out there as soon as he can. I’m hopeful for sooner rather than later.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh mentioned the team was trying to get OL Tyre Phillips back on the practice squad. He was claimed by the Giants Thursday. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens CB Marcus Peters was non-committal about playing Week 1: “Whenever my body tells me to go, we’re going to go.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh is hoping RB Kenyan Drake can add some juice to the team’s backfield: “He’s a back that’s has had a lot of exciting plays in the league. He’s a big, strong, fast, slashing-type back. He catches the ball well out of the backfield.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh felt Drake fit what the team is trying to do on offense and eluded to needing the running back depth: “We’ve been known to run the ball a little bit. So you get a running back out there who fits what we do — a talented guy who wants to be here — we feel like it was a good move for us.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh added RB J.K. Dobbins has continued to progress and is starting to get his legs under him: “J.K. has looked better every day. He looks good. His quickness is kind of back.” (Hensley)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!