AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow said WR Tyler Boyd is his security blanket when working through zone coverage. (Kelsey Conway)
- Boyd isn’t worried about target distribution and having the ball in his hands, he just wants to win: “I’m not worried about all the other things. I’m just worried about winning right now, and that’s what we’re doing.” (Ben Baby)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said OT Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt should return to practice this week. (Jake Trotter)
- Stefanski defended the decision to have QB Baker Mayfield play through injuries: “We’ll always defer to medical staff in making sure a guy’s ready to go and we’ll have discussions with player in the same vein. He’s ready to play and ready to help the team win, but we’ll have those convos week to week.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Stefanski mentioned S Ronnie Harrison was benched to start the game for disciplinary reasons. (Ulrich)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson was feeling better on Monday. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh added he expects LB Pernell McPhee to return off injured reserve at some point this year after undergoing a knee scope. (Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh doesn’t think CB Anthony Averett will be out long: “It’s not a serious hamstring injury…I actually thought he would play in the game. He got to the game, and he went out and tested it. He just didn’t feel like he could go.” (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said the NFL will review Steelers DL Cameron Heyward‘s actions against Chargers QB Justin Herbert for a potential fine. Heyward appeared to pound Herbert on the ground after a tackle.
