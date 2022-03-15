AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the contract details for Bengals OL Ted Karras, whose three-year, $18 million deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.6 million, $4 million and $5.8 million. There is also a $2 million roster bonus due on March 20 this year.
- Karras can also make up to $1.3 million in per-game active roster bonuses over the course of the deal and has a $100,000 annual workout bonus.
Browns
- PFT’s Myles Simmons calls the Browns meeting with Texans QB Deshaun Watson a “point of no return” for QB Baker Mayfield.
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot adds it could be hard for the two sides to co-exist if the Browns miss out on Watson. She also doesn’t expect Mayfield to be a part of any deal for Watson, as Houston likes Davis Mills and wants to go forward with picks more than players.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Browns have “restrained hope” when it comes to trading for Watson and believe they have the trade pieces needed to acquire him.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Browns have done their homework on former Packers’ pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith.
Ravens
- The Ravens have been monitoring OLB Za’Darius Smith‘s situation and are interested in a potential reunion, the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec confirms.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports that WR Jarvis Landry is also a free agent that the Ravens will likely be watching closely.
- Ravens DL Calais Campbell on his future with the team: “I love the Ravens. I feel very comfortable there. At the same time I’m going to explore what’s out there. We are going through the normal free agency process.” (Josina Anderson)
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s decision came down to the Steelers and the Giants, but chose Pittsburgh due to his chance to become the starter.
- Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Trubisky is expected to compete with QB Mason Rudolph to start and the addition does not impact Rudolph’s status.
- The Steelers announced they are hiring Isaac Williams as an assistant OL coach.
