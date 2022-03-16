AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that league sources tell him the Seahawks and Colts could be potentially appealing destinations for Browns QB Baker Mayfield .

. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports the Saints and Panthers are also two destinations for Mayfield, depending on the situation involving QB Deshaun Watson.

Ravens

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who re-signed to a four-year, $65 million deal, said he elected to return to Miami despite offers from several teams including the Bills, Colts, Ravens, and others. (Josh Mosher)

Steelers

New Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky, the favorite to be the starter for Pittsburgh in Week 1 of 2022, arrives with a reputation as a draft bust in need of a career renaissance. But there were enough positive qualities for Pittsburgh to talk themselves into him.

“When you step back and realize that Mitchell Trubisky had a winning record as a starter with the Bears,” an NFL offensive coach said via FanSided’s Matt Lombardo. “With not a lot of talent around him, he made a Pro Bowl, made it to the playoffs two times in four years, came back and won like six games in a row when the Bears snuck in the postseason, so, I can see where that narrative plays into Mitch’s favor.”

There’s also a thought that Trubisky can bring more than what the Steelers got out of QB Ben Roethlisberger last year, especially because the younger, more mobile Trubisky is a better fit for the offense OC Matt Canada wants to run.

“The Steelers now get to take the best of what works in their system and adjust it to what Mitch does best,” an NFC executive said. “Mitch is a totally different style of quarterback than Ben was. He is much more mobile than Ben, and has a much stronger arm right now than Ben did at the end.”