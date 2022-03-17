AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals were among a few teams negotiating with TE Tyler Conklin before he signed with the Jets on Wednesday.
- Bengals DB Michael Thomas‘ one-year, $1.135 million deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.035 million, and $50,000 first game active roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- ESPN’s Field Yates notes that Baker Mayfield is owed $18.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022.
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Browns value Jimmy Garoppolo on the same level as Mayfield and points out that Cleveland is “done” evaluating quarterbacks.
- Browns did not tender restricted free agent K Chase McLaughlin. (Jake Trotter)
Ravens
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson says Ravens have interest in DL Michael Pierce returning.
- As for OLB Za’Darius Smith turning down his deal with the Ravens, the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that the organization felt like they had a “verbal agreement” with Smith but the linebacker “changed his mind.”
- Ravens OT Morgan Moses said he’s excited to block for Lamar Jackson and have a consistent quarterback to play alongside: “I’m excited to get started. It’s a blessing to be able to block for Lamar. My whole career, Ive averaged like five QBs a season. To have one is amazing.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they are likely not done with additions this offseason: “We are disappointed about this past season and we see a real opportunity to move forward.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta thinks recently signed S Marcus Williams fits their system: “This is a player that really fits us.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky said he is looking forward to working with fellow QBs Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph: “I know what a healthy QB room looks like and what it can do for each guy. I look forward to working w/ these guys.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
- Trubisky said he did a lot of research on how he’d fit into Pittsburgh’s system before electing to sign with them: “I did lot of research beforehand and how I would fit in with the (Steelers) culture. I got great reviews on the coaching staff and players here. After doing all that research, I feel like I landed in a great situation.” (Gerry Dulac)
- Trubisky added that the Steelers did not have to make any pitches to recruit him: “They really didn’t have to make a pitch to me. This is where I wanted to be.” (Gerry Dulac)
- Gerry Dulac reports Trubisky’s $5 million signing bonus is the only guaranteed money on his contract.
- Matt Miller reports that the Steelers are “very interested” in Clemson WR Justyn Ross and met with him at his Pro Day.
- Steelers CB Levi Wallace‘s two-year, $8 million deal includes a $2.965 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.035 million and $4 million. (Aaron Wilson)
