AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Ravens are “still talking” with free agent LB Bobby Wagner and the situation remains fluid.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert have been conspicuously invested in researching this class of rookie quarterbacks, whether at the Senior Bowl, Combine or on the pro day circuit. That along with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger telegraphs they’re looking hard at taking a quarterback in the first round, and being that predictable could have some drawbacks. It’s not something Tomlin is worried about though.

“The most important thing is that we get the work done and we get the information that is required and we get the opportunity to get to know the young men,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “You can be distracted by peripheral things. The most important element of it is the work. We understand speculation comes with it but we aren’t hiding.”

The Steelers signed QB Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, so they’re not locked into drafting a quarterback if one doesn’t fall or none meet their standards. Pittsburgh does have other needs to address as well. They’ve been one of the more active teams in free agency, however, and feel like they’re entering the draft with all options open.

“I think we go into the draft feeling that we can add from the bottom up, not necessarily having to plug in a starter,” Colbert said. “That’s always a nice place to be when you’re entering into the draft and you try to take the best players. I’ll also add that anything we did in free agency will not preempt us from taking another player at any of those positions where we’ve added players. That’s why Coach Tomlin and I have cast a pretty big net throughout this process along with our assistant coaches and, of course, our scouts, just trying to cover as much as we can.”