AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

“Well, we know we’re not going to surprise anybody,” Taylor told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I can’t speak for other teams. I don’t know if we surprised them or not. I hope they saw a good team on tape in Week 1. But this year, certainly, I think people are more aware of the type of team we can be, and we have to prove that. We have a lot of work yet to go to make sure we can meet our own expectations and continue to raise our standard. That it just doesn’t come based on what you did the previous year. There is going to be a ton of work that’s got to be done over these next 45 days to make sure we’re ready for Week 1 against Pittsburgh.”