AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan revealed that he is concerned with significantly reducing the number of sacks taken by QB Joe Burrow this season.

“And not that we’d ever want to change the way he plays football,” Callahan said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “But there are definitely things that we’ve looked at that you could take five, six, seven, eight [sacks] of those off from some decision-making things on early downs. The sack thing is legitimate. And there are some things that he can do to help that. You know, there’s time and a place to extend a play, there’s a time and a place to throw the ball away or to take a check down or what have you. So it’s hard to sit here and be like, ‘Hey, this is exactly what you got to do.’ Every down and distance is different … But there are moments where he could help take some of the heat off of himself and take a few hits off.”

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper said of having a chip on his shoulder after the trade from the Cowboys: “Of course. Being traded, it’s motivating. If you don’t have a chip on your shoulder, then what do you have at end of day? Even if you don’t get traded or released, there should be some motivating factor there.” (Tony Grossi)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he hasn’t been involved in second-round OLB David Ojabo ‘s contract situation, who remains the only unsigned draft pick from 2022: “I haven’t heard anything on that. I haven’t been too involved in that personally.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and OT Ronnie Stanley , who are both on the PUP list, were on the field watching practice. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins was also present but in uniform. Dobbins has made it clear to team doctors that he thinks he is ready to participate in practice. He's currently doing on-field workouts after practice: "He tells everybody all the time. That's up to the doctors." (Zrebiec)

Harbaugh dismissed the anonymous report that came out criticizing QB Lamar Jackson : "I don't know who this guy named anonymous is. I haven't met him yet. I don't even know why we report on what he has to say. It is what it is. It's just baloney. It's a big nothing burger." (Zrebiec)

Harbaugh commended Stanley for staying in shape and credited him for being diligent in his training this offseason: "His body composition is very good. He's really close to where he's been in the past when he's been at his best. I give him a lot of credit for the training he's done." (Hensley)

Steelers

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says he texted with WR Diontae Johnson recently and told him: “You are an unbelievable football player.” (Brooke Pryor)

As for Johnson's contract situation, Roethlisberger said: "I don't know if they're going to get something done. I know he probably wants something. I think he deserves a contract."