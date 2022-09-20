AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase feels that opposing defenses have found a way to make adjustments in order to stop them from making big plays.

“I just think people know how to adjust to us now,” Chase said, via Bengals.com. “I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in game. Everybody knows what we’re going doing to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play.”