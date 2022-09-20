AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase feels that opposing defenses have found a way to make adjustments in order to stop them from making big plays.
“I just think people know how to adjust to us now,” Chase said, via Bengals.com. “I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in game. Everybody knows what we’re going doing to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play.”
Browns
- According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner and Tim Keown, a source close to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo says there was a strong belief the Browns would have been interested had San Francisco ended up releasing him.
- Browns fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey said he’s been reinstated after being held out of Sunday’s game for disciplinary reasons: “I wouldn’t say it got my attention because I was locked in before, I would just say this puts me in a different headspace and a different area of focus.” (Scott Petrak)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) will miss more than one week. (Petrak)
- Stefanski also had no update on DE Myles Garrett (neck) and LG Joel Bitonio (bicep) who are not considered a lock to play in Week 3 against the Steelers and did not practice. (Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that RB J.K. Dobbins is “week-to-week” and wouldn’t commit to him returning in Week 3. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh said CB Marcus Peters was on a pitch count against the Dolphins: “There’s a play or two that he wants back, but he’s a veteran player. He’s one of the most talented corners in the league. I’m excited that he’s back out there playing.” (Zrebiec)
Steelers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin revealed that he isn’t happy about the way the offense played in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday, noting that it is very much still in development.
Tomlin also noted that he was unaware that some fans were chanting for first-round QB Kenny Pickett to be put into the game.
“I’m not going to come in and install a triple option,” Tomlin said, via Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan. “I didn’t hear that. But I’ve got a lot going on.”
- Steelers C Mason Cole on the team standing behind QB Mitchell Trubisky as the starter: “I don’t think there’s any doubt with Mitch. We know the kind of player Mitch is. Mitch is a winner he’s won in this league. He’s won for this offense already. Everyone in this locker room, everyone in this organization believes in Mitch.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Trubisky acknowledged they need to get second-round WR George Pickens more involved in the team’s offense: “I think I could look for 14 more often. He’s doing a great job for us, and I’ve just got to get these playmakers the football.” (Pryor)
