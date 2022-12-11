AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- James Palmer reports that the Bengals changed their offense in Week 5 to give QB Joe Burrow and have won six of their last seven games, with Burrow in the conversation for the MVP race.
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they lost WR Tee Higgins to injury during warmups. (Ben Baby)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski following their loss to the Bengals: “Obviously very disappointed with the results. Didn’t play good enough, didn’t coach good enough against a good football team and it’s really frustrating.” (Jake Trotter)
- Browns DE Myles Garrett on the team still trying to reach the playoffs: “If our chances are zero, then we gotta go knock out somebody else’s chances. … I’m not giving up.” (Trotter)
Ravens
- Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will miss 1-3 weeks and could possibly return on Saturday against the Browns.
- Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on the status of his health: “I’m still not me yet. I’m just going to keep getting healthier.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke with QB Tyler Huntley and believes he could play Saturday against the Browns despite having a concussion before adding the situation is up in the air. (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers
- The Steelers ruled out DL Chris Wormley on Sunday against the Ravens due to a knee injury.
- Steelers OLB T.J. Watt on his ribs causing him pain: “It’s just, it doesn’t matter at this point.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the concussion suffered by QB Kenny Pickett: “When he became symptomatic, he was pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion. I don’t know about the sequence or the details regarding the sequence.” (Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!