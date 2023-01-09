AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said it would be “tough” for G Alex Cappa to play this week and is unsure if it’s a season-ending injury at this point. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Browns LB Sione Takitaki said that he would like to re-sign with the team and is hopeful about his recovery from a torn ACL: “I told them I want to be back, so we’ll see what the future holds.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns GM Andrew Berry on DE Jadeveon Clowney: “Obviously disappointed in terms of everything surrounding that situation.” (Ulrich)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh was unable to give an update on RB Gus Edwards, who is currently in concussion protocol. (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh noted that TE Nick Boyle is still in the team’s plans after he was waived on Saturday. (Hensley)
- As for QB Lamar Jackson, Harbaugh said he is in great spirits despite being sidelined: “He’s been working super hard. He wants to play. I love Lamar. I always have and always will.” (Harbaugh)
Steelers
- Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth suffered an MCL and ACL sprain in Week 18 but does not need surgery. (Gerry Dulac)
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin when asked if first-round QB Kenny Pickett is a franchise quarterback: “Is he QB 1? Yes. But everybody thinks they got one but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.” (Dulac)
- Tomlin on if OC Matt Canada will return next season: “I’m not going to speculate on him or anyone else. I’m just not there.” (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Tomlin on Canada’s future with the team: “I thought he got better. Just like I thought our team got better. I’m not going to speculate about him or anyone as I stand here today.” (Brooke Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!