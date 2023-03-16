AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

“That’s my plan. I feel like the past two years I’ve been a Pro Bowl player. Honestly, Pro Bowl caliber, whatever you want to call it,” Awuzie said, via the team’s website. “But the eyes weren’t on me and that’s cool. I think my physical capability won’t drop off. I feel confident I can come back 100 percent. And even better.”

Awuzie plans on doing everything he can to capture the leadership void left by S Jessie Bates and S Vonn Bell.

“It feels like the end of world for a couple of days. They’re your brothers, but we are here,” Awuzie said. “I wanted to be able to play the last snaps with my guys. That’s disheartening. The reality of it is hitting me now. It makes you a little more serious that it’s important for me to get as healthy as quickly as I can. We came in and Vonn and Jessie set a great stage for us with a platform where we can be the best players we can be. Now that those guys are gone, it’s only right we can take up that torch. The goal every year is to always contribute more, put more on your plate, challenge yourself.”

Awuzie added that DB Michael Thomas will also be one of the leaders in the secondary. Awuzie added that Thomas’ versatility will help offset the loss of two key defensive backfield pieces.

“I think there are roles that need to be filled and it has to be me and Mike,” Awuzie said. “We plan to definitely be more vocal, more wordy about certain things not sliding by and we’ve got Michael Thomas back who can do all that and a bag of chips.”