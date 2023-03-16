AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie is confident that he can regain form and return from his ACL injury as a premier cornerback in the NFL.
“That’s my plan. I feel like the past two years I’ve been a Pro Bowl player. Honestly, Pro Bowl caliber, whatever you want to call it,” Awuzie said, via the team’s website. “But the eyes weren’t on me and that’s cool. I think my physical capability won’t drop off. I feel confident I can come back 100 percent. And even better.”
Awuzie plans on doing everything he can to capture the leadership void left by S Jessie Bates and S Vonn Bell.
“It feels like the end of world for a couple of days. They’re your brothers, but we are here,” Awuzie said. “I wanted to be able to play the last snaps with my guys. That’s disheartening. The reality of it is hitting me now. It makes you a little more serious that it’s important for me to get as healthy as quickly as I can. We came in and Vonn and Jessie set a great stage for us with a platform where we can be the best players we can be. Now that those guys are gone, it’s only right we can take up that torch. The goal every year is to always contribute more, put more on your plate, challenge yourself.”
Awuzie added that DB Michael Thomas will also be one of the leaders in the secondary. Awuzie added that Thomas’ versatility will help offset the loss of two key defensive backfield pieces.
“I think there are roles that need to be filled and it has to be me and Mike,” Awuzie said. “We plan to definitely be more vocal, more wordy about certain things not sliding by and we’ve got Michael Thomas back who can do all that and a bag of chips.”
Browns
- Browns S Juan Thornhill‘s three-year, $21 million deal includes a $5.92 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.08 million in 2023, and non-guaranteed salaries of $1.5 million in 2024 and $2.5 million in 2025. He’s owed a $5.5 million option bonus to be executed between the first and 15th day of the 2024 league year, along with another $4.5 million option bonus to be executed by the seventh day prior to the 2025 league year, per Aaron Wilson.
- Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with the Browns at the NFL Combine, per Justin Melo.
Ravens
- Georgia Tech WR/TE E.J. Jenkins said he’s been invited to work out for the Falcons and Ravens, among other teams: “I’ve been invited to a couple of workouts. Heading over to Baltimore, the Falcons and I’ll probably get a couple more invites especially after today,” per D. Orlando Ledbetter.
- Ravens RB Justice Hill‘s two-year, $4.51 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.01 in 2023 and a non-guaranteed salary of $2 million in 2024. He can earn $29,412 in per-game roster bonuses in 2024, a $250,000 incentive for receptions, rushing yards, and receiving yards in 2023, and a $250,000 base salary escalator in 2024, via Aaron Wilson.
Steelers
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Andrew Krammer)
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
