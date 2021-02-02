AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals’ DC Lou Anarumo pinpoints one area where his defensive unit needs to improve in 2021.

“I think it starts and ends with consistency,” Anarumo said, via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “We were just not consistent. There’s a variety of reasons why we weren’t. Whatever it was, whether it was players coming in and out, coaches not at games because of COVID, all the things that all of us in this league had to deal with. It starts with consistency and starts with doing a better job against the run and a better job of getting after the quarterback. That will take care of a lot of ills in the back end. We finished last in the league in sacks. If you’re not affecting the quarterback these days, you’re going to have a tough time.”

Browns

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will likely let DT Larry Ogunjobi test the open market this offseason similar to how they handled LB Joe Schobert last season.

Cabot expects a similar outcome to that situation, as Schobert signed a lucrative deal with the Jaguars in free agency.

Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin will interview for the Packers for their defensive coordinator vacancy. (Rob Demovsky)

will interview for the Packers for their defensive coordinator vacancy. (Rob Demovsky) The Browns are bringing in defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Abdullah Anderson for tryouts this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens defensive assistant Zach Orr is joining the Jaguars’ defensive coaching staff, likely as a LB coach. (Jeff Zrebiec)

