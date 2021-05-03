AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts said the team plans on using second-round OL Jackson Carman as a guard.

“He’s an AFC North physical, powerful offensive lineman who is very athletic,” Potts said via Bengals.com. “The way this division is set up, this is a physical line of scrimmage division. He’s got a lot of things going for him. He’s a tackle with guard flexibility. He’s extremely intelligent. People say, ‘You’ve never seen him play guard.’ But with all the research we did on him, we know he’s smart enough to do it.”

Potts said that the team was comfortable trading back in the second round because it could still get a player like Carman.

“In that range we thought there was depth at a number of positions,” Potts said. “We wanted to get big guys, but you can’t go into a draft saying we’re going to draft just linemen. You have to let the board play out. If you don’t talk about a cornerback or whatever that you’ve got rated a round ahead, that’s negligence. It worked out that the two guys we got later in the fourth fit our needs and grades and were guys maybe we would have taken a round or more before.”

The team was also impressed with Carman’s determination to play last season despite having an injury.