AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s looking forward to playing in the preseason. “I’d like to get out there and feel the rush a couple times.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DT Larry Ogunjobi sustained a minor hamstring injury on Tuesday. (Jay Morrison)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said rookie LB Tony Fields II sustained a foot injury that is opposite to his previously injured foot and is expected to miss time. (Nate Ulrich)
- Stefanski mentioned that Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson had an excused absence on Wednesday.
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after testing negative in the previous days. (Jamison Hensley)
- Regarding Ravens C Bradley Bozeman performing two poor snaps in practice, Harbaugh commented that “timing of the snaps” are important for their system: “We’re chasing perfection with that. The timing of the snaps is really important. The way we run our offense, it helps a lot for the snap to be where it’s supposed to be.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens’ veteran DT Calais Campbell believes Baltimore is set up “perfectly” for a Super Bowl run: “This team is set up perfectly to make a run. … It’s going to be a battle, but there’s no excuses.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews added that the “chemistry” is already present throughout the team: “The chemistry is there. We’re all bought in. We’re all on the same page. We’re ready to go for sure.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
Steelers
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert doesn’t blame last year’s disappointing ending on QB Ben Roethlisberger.
“Last year, coming off that surgery, nobody knew, really. I didn’t see his arm deteriorate as the season went on. We deteriorated as a team. We just weren’t as good,” Colbert said, via NFL.com. “To a man, nobody performed like they we were earlier in the season. I think anybody that denies that is not living in reality. We deteriorated, all of us. I’m encouraged by his wanting to be here, the things he did contractually to be here, not only to make himself available but to help put a team around him under those circumstances. Physically, I’m extremely comfortable with where he is but his mindset and doing what he did to help himself, help us and help his teammates, I think is huge.”
- The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly predicts QB Dwayne Haskins will make the team over QB Josh Dobbs. He also thinks the Steelers could only take four running backs, leaving Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels on the outside.
- Kaboly points out the fact Pittsburgh tacked void years onto the end of deals for OLB Melvin Ingram and G Trai Turner when they didn’t have to is an indicator they’re preserving as much cap space as possible for an extension for OLB T.J. Watt, which will probably be massive.
- Colbert isn’t thinking past this season in regards to Roethlisberger: “2021 is all we’re worried about with Ben. … Beyond that, none of us know.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Colbert added he doesn’t think the team is lacking in depth, just experience: “We lack proven abilities … They have to come out and prove it.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
- Colbert mentioned the team let go of G David DeCastro because he had a severe ankle injury. (Gerry Dulac)
- Colbert said OT Chukwuma Okorafor was a better left tackle than right tackle in college, and Okorafor would’ve beaten OT Zach Banner had there been a left tackle competition in last year’s training camp. (Dulac)
- Steelers TE coach Alfredo Roberts wants TE Eric Ebron to be a better blocker: “I’m more than hoping. I’m going to say he’s going to be a more efficient player in his whole game.” (Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!