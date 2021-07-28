AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert doesn’t blame last year’s disappointing ending on QB Ben Roethlisberger.

“Last year, coming off that surgery, nobody knew, really. I didn’t see his arm deteriorate as the season went on. We deteriorated as a team. We just weren’t as good,” Colbert said, via NFL.com. “To a man, nobody performed like they we were earlier in the season. I think anybody that denies that is not living in reality. We deteriorated, all of us. I’m encouraged by his wanting to be here, the things he did contractually to be here, not only to make himself available but to help put a team around him under those circumstances. Physically, I’m extremely comfortable with where he is but his mindset and doing what he did to help himself, help us and help his teammates, I think is huge.”