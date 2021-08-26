AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns sixth-round rookie RB/WR Demetric Felton doesn’t have a preference whether he plays running back or wide receiver. He got a taste at running back against the Jaguars, where he produced 25 yards on eight carries. “I really have no preference,” Felton said, via Beacon Journal. “I think I had an OK day, just looking forward to getting back to practice.” In addition to Felton’s versatility as both a running back and a wide receiver, he’s also working to make his impact on special teams, returning kicks and punt returns. “I definitely am trying to do my best when I’m out there,” he said of returning kicks, “and I’m looking to fill that role definitely, so each time I get an opportunity, I try to make the best of it.” Browns LG Joel Bitonio said he doesn’t need to play in the preseason to prepare for the regular season and feels recovered from his Lisfranc injury: “I think I’ve played a long time in this league where I’m ready to go when they call my name. I’ve played in the preseason before, I’ve been hurt and not played in the preseason. I feel I’m ready.” (Tony Grossi)

Ravens

When asked if he thinks defenses will have him figured out in 2021, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responded that he highly doubts it.

“I’m gonna keep playing football and we’re gonna see. But I doubt it, dude. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. Gonna play ball,” Jackson said, via the team’s official Twitter.

Now entering his fourth year in the NFL, Jackson feels that he has a deeper understanding of being a quarterback.

“My fourth year, I know what I’m doing a lot more than I did before. So it just makes my job a lot easier,” Jackson said. “And these guys are working hard, they are working their butt off in this hot sun. This humid heat. We’re just gonna keep grinding, we know the sky’s the limit.”

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley said Jackson is showing further improvements to his technique as a passer.

“I’ve always thought that he’s always taken his approach to his technique more serious than a lot of people thought,” Stanley said, via the team’s official site. “So, I definitely see all the improvement he’s made in his passing game, and whatever it is – footwork, arm-angle, whatever – but I know he’s taken the steps to take his game to another level.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Ravens trading CB Shaun Wade to the Patriots bodes well for CB Chris Westry making Baltimore’s active roster.

to the Patriots bodes well for CB making Baltimore’s active roster. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said there is no cause for concern with WR Sammy Watkins missing practice and said they are resting him ahead of Week 1: “He’s OK. It’s not a serious injury. We’re just trying to rest some things that he’s dealing with that are normal camp things. We felt like it wasn’t really worth it at this point. It’d be better to get him 100 percent.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers third-round C Kendrick Green said he’s increased his vocal presence around the offensive line now that he’s converting from guard to the center spot.

“I am not usually a guy who is too loud, (but) nobody cares when you are at center – you’ve got to be that kind of guy,” said Green, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Green said he’s been trying to take examples from Steelers’ recently retired C Maurkice Pouncey.

“I like the way he played,” said Green. “He played hard, played physical, put his hands on guys. And that’s something I was trying to work on myself and add that to my game.”

Green added that he’s studied Pouncey on film and pointed out how violently the former Pittsburgh center played.

“(Pouncey) wasn’t doing it just because it was his job, you know what I mean?” Green said. “You definitely didn’t get that vibe watching the film. He was definitely going out of his way to be violent, and that’s what you get to appreciate about an offensive lineman.”