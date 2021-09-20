AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow can’t remember the last time he’s thrown three interceptions in a single game. He attributes the turnovers to him just “trying to get something going” and being too loose with the football.

“That’s just me trying to force the ball, trying to get something going,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “You learn a lesson today that when your defense is playing as well as they are you don’t have to force the balls you can just kind of let the game come to you.”

This was the fourth time in HC Zac Taylor‘s tenure that his team has had four turnovers. It was the first time they’ve managed that since 2019.