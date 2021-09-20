AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals QB Joe Burrow can’t remember the last time he’s thrown three interceptions in a single game. He attributes the turnovers to him just “trying to get something going” and being too loose with the football.
“That’s just me trying to force the ball, trying to get something going,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “You learn a lesson today that when your defense is playing as well as they are you don’t have to force the balls you can just kind of let the game come to you.”
This was the fourth time in HC Zac Taylor‘s tenure that his team has had four turnovers. It was the first time they’ve managed that since 2019.
“Early in the season, you have to learn from this. Don’t let the Bears beat you twice,” Taylor said. “Learn from these errors. I’ve talked often about a game I played here in 2018 where you learn similar lessons. It’s a low-scoring game and you have a bunch of turnovers and they capitalize and they beat you. We’re going to play a lot of great defenses in this league and we feel like we have a really good offense and a really good defense. And we just have to do a better job playing complementary football and winning those road games.”
- Taylor said G Xavier Su’a-Filo is day-to-day with a leg injury. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
Browns DE Myles Garrett dubbed QB Baker Mayfield as the second coming of Brett Favre after Mayfield left the game, had his shoulder popped back into place, then returned. Mayfield finished 19 for 21 for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Browns beat the Texans 31-21. His completion percentage of 90.5 was a career-high for him.
“The guy’s tough,” Garrett said, via USA Today. “Honestly, I wouldn’t say he’s a carbon copy, but he’s like Brett Favre 2.0. Less picks, though. Stuff rolls off his back. He doesn’t let the last play affect him whether it was good or bad — a touchdown or an interception. He just rolls with the punches and he always keeps on coming. He always stays the same, and we love that from him because he always brings that intensity that we expect from him.”
Mayfield downplayed the severity of the injury to his non-throwing arm, saying he’s dealt with the injury before and was healthy enough to finish out the game.
“I was feeling it a lot — thanks for asking,” Mayfield quipped. “It was all right. Played the rest of the game, didn’t we? I think [I’ve had a similar injury] a few times. I don’t know. It’s my left [shoulder], though. God gave me two.”
- Mayfield said his shoulder “kind of popped in and out” but said he’ll be good and that the injury is “nothing too serious.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Mayfield added the offense still hasn’t played well this year: “We made the plays when we needed to later in the game, but turned the ball over twice again. It is just not good. We are hurting ourselves. We need to learn from these mistakes. Obviously, this week it is better to learn from a win than a loss, but we just have to be better and take care of the ball. We knew that is what their defense is all about, and we gave two balls away.” (Patsko)
- Browns S Grant Delpit said the team held him out of Week 1 because his hamstring injury was on the same leg as his previous Achilles injury. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- The NFL fined Browns S Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for shoving Chiefs RB coach Greg Lewis in Week 1, who was not fined but did receive a warning that he would be disciplined for any more violations. (Tom Pelissero)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he believes DT Brandon Williams has a minor neck strain. (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh added he will continue to rotate Ben Powers and third-round rookie Ben Cleveland at left guard: “They both played really well…So, yeah, they both should play going forward and we’ll see where it takes us.” (Hensley)
Steelers
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says the Steelers are happy with the state of their young offensive line and have been impressed with third-round C Kendrick Green and fourth-round OT Dan Moore.
- Pittsburgh has also been pleased with the leadership role veteran G Trai Turner has taken on since signing with the Steelers.
- Per La Canfora, Steelers OT Zach Banner is still several weeks away from returning as he continues his ACL rehab. At this point, he might be coming back as a backup.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers DE T.J. Watt avoided a major groin injury and might play in Week 3.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Steelers WR Diontae Johnson‘s knee injury also isn’t considered serious.
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Turner is not expected to be suspended after being ejected on Sunday for spitting on another player.
