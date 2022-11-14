AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Najee Harris

Bengals

The Bengals have cleared Brandon Wilson to practice after he tore his ACL in November of 2021. (Jay Morrison)

Bengals DT D.J. Reader revealed he tore his MCL in two different places which is what necessitated his trip to injured reserve. (Kelsey Conway)

revealed he tore his MCL in two different places which is what necessitated his trip to injured reserve. (Kelsey Conway) Bengals HC Zac Taylor had no injury update on WR Ja’Marr Chase. (Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is planning to keep QB Jacoby Brissett ready to start despite the return of QB Deshaun Watson to practice this week: “We’ll have a plan to start getting Deshaun Watson ready, but getting Jacoby Brissett ready to start is the No. 1 priority and whatever we do with Deshaun won’t take away from that.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said first-round Kyle Hamilton is progressing well and emphasized his ability to rush the passer.

“He has been,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “When you get some responsibility and do well with it, then you earn more responsibility. That’s just how it works, in life and in football. He’s done that. He’s a rookie; he came out there and he had tough sledding the first couple games, but he didn’t get down on himself. The guys didn’t get down on him; they just kept pushing him. He was open to it, he was willing to listen to wise counsel, and it’s paid off for him. We have him in some good spots down there, doing some things in the nickel and dime spots, then you can use disguises and run him back out as a safety when they think he’s maybe coming. [He’s a] very versatile player down there; he’s tackling so well, so playing hard. He’s a good blitzer; I don’t know that we knew that when we drafted him. He’s a really good blitzer, so yes, he keeps growing every week.”

Steelers

One of the Steelers’ goals coming out of the bye was to involve UDFA RB Jaylen Warren in the offense more. In the Week 10 win against the Saints, Warren split the snaps with 2021 first-round RB Najee Harris 34-47. Harris took 20 carries to Warren’s nine as well. It’s a change in operating procedure for Pittsburgh, which has tended to be a one-back team even as the league has shifted to running back by committee. Harris initially didn’t like the idea but he was on board after the win.

“A hundred percent, a hundred percent,” Harris said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “Ask Coach (Steelers RB coach Eddie Faulkner). I argued with him going into the preseason against the Lions when I came back. I sat down and had a talk about longevity for me here if I want to keep playing, if I wanted to be healthy, when I retire if I want to walk on one leg, that the smartest thing is to (limit snaps). I am happy as hell with Jaylen coming and doing what he does and spell me, and he’s a good player. I know you always make stories about why he isn’t playing more.”