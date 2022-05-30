AFC Notes; Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai didn’t appear in a game for the Bengals in 2021 due to injury but is looking forward to proving himself ahead of the 2022 season.

“You got to go take it,” Ossai said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “That’s what I intend on doing. Nothing is going to be handed to me just because people expect things from you. Just because you had a good game, nothing is going to be handed. I still have to go out there and compete. We have a great room full of guys that can rush the passer. Hopefully, I’ll do enough and my coaches and teammates will trust me to have that position.”

“When you start listening to outside noise is when you feel that pressure,” Ossai said. “To me, what I went into playing that game was just trying to be the best version of myself. I think that’s what I’m going to take going into the other games. Expectations or not. At the end of the day, we have to win. That’s my goal: to do whatever I can to help the team win. That’s where I’ll be.”

Browns

Browns CB Greg Newsome II was confident that DE Jadeveon Clowney would re-sign with the team all along, especially when Cleveland traded for QB Deshaun Watson.

“I’m super excited,’’ Newsome II said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It makes my job easier so I’m super excited that he’s back. He has an aura about him too, he’s a big energetic guy. I would say he’s kind of like the big brother but you’re able to relate to him as he relates to as well so definitely excited to have him back and he was definitely great.”

“Especially when we got Deshaun [Watson],’’ Newsome II added. “You put the pieces together and things like that and just how successful he played last season playing alongside Myles Garrett. And he sees what we’re trying to build here and I think everyone sees it and that kind of shows you that he knows that we have something special on this team so he wanted to be a part of it.”

Cabot reports that the Browns are not involved in talks with veteran free agent WR T.Y. Hilton , who may end up re-signing with the Colts.

, who may end up re-signing with the Colts. Cabot also reports that former Texans WR Will Fuller is not on the team’s radar at the moment as they are happy with the receivers they have, even though Fuller would reportedly love to be reunited with Watson, his former quarterback.

Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool said he’s learning from his low points last season: “I know a lot of people are going to say I was terrible but there were some good things and some bad things. You learn from the bad things and make the good things better.” (Mark Kaboly)

said he’s learning from his low points last season: “I know a lot of people are going to say I was terrible but there were some good things and some bad things. You learn from the bad things and make the good things better.” (Mark Kaboly) The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have officially hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting, and Dan Colbert as director of college scouting.