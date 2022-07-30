AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals G Jackson Carman didn’t see much playing time for a rookie who was drafted in the second round but is now fighting for a starting spot, with OL coach Frank Pollack seeing a “night and day” difference between this season and last. (Kelsey Conway)

Bengals WR Kwamie Lassiter II has worked as a punt returner during team drills. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz shouldered some of the blame for the play where former QB Baker Mayfield was injured by Texans S Justin Reid. Schwartz gave up on a deep ball route and Mayfield took the hit from Reid that tore his shoulder labrum. He’s now pushing back on the idea that it was exclusively his fault, though.

“It mainly bothered me because I kind of felt like people were trying to blame me for something when we both did something wrong on that play,’’ Schwartz told Cleveland.com. “I didn’t finish the play and I don’t think he made the right read, but we were both wrong and unfortunately it ended up like that.’’

“At the time, I felt I deserved it,’’ Schwartz added. “I should have run through the route and even if I don’t catch the ball, I probably can still break it up. But maybe the defense got Baker right there. Maybe he made the wrong read. There’s a lot of things that go into that play and you can’t just say ‘oh, he stopped on his route, it’s your fault.’’’

Browns WR Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during practice on Saturday due to a knee injury. (Tony Grossi)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph is taking second-team reps behind QB Mitchell Trubisky, but OC Matt Canada believes he has a good shot to win the job if he continues to play well.

“Mason’s getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch,” Canada said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us. He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that TE Pat Freiermuth has a hamstring injury, while WR Chase Claypool is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. (Ray Fittipaldo)