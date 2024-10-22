AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals S Geno Stone avoided serious injury and is considered week-to-week at worst, per Jordan Schultz.

avoided serious injury and is considered week-to-week at worst, per Jordan Schultz. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor on Stone and OT Orlando Brown Jr.: “Geno will be sore this week but like his chances. Orlando will be questionable this week.” (Jay Morrison)

Browns

According to Joel Corry, the Browns have $13.9 million of QB Deshaun Watson ‘s 2024 compensation insured. Corry adds they received $202,322 of cap relief in 2024 for his injury in 2023 when they insured his restructured signing bonus.

‘s 2024 compensation insured. Corry adds they received $202,322 of cap relief in 2024 for his injury in 2023 when they insured his restructured signing bonus. Cleveland QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is awaiting MRI results on his finger but the X-ray results were negative. (Mary Kay Cabot)

is awaiting MRI results on his finger but the X-ray results were negative. (Mary Kay Cabot) Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Thompson-Robinson: “I feel good about (DTR) being available this season. Don’t know about this week.” (Tony Grossi)

on Thompson-Robinson: “I feel good about (DTR) being available this season. Don’t know about this week.” (Tony Grossi) Stefanski continued on Watson and wouldn’t commit to him when healthy: “Obviously I believe in Deshaun but I also think it’s important to acknowledge he just had a bad injury. Know he’ll bounce back.” (Grossi)

On the QB situation, Stefanski said they’ll add one on either the practice squad or active roster. (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski also talked about RB Nick Chubb‘s return: “I think it’s important he build on this week and we’ll see where it goes from there.” (Grossi)

Ravens

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson scored five touchdowns in a career night in their win over the Buccaneers in Week 7. Ravens HC John Harbaugh praised Jackson’s competitive edge following a dominant performance.

“It speaks for itself. That’s the kind of stuff that Lamar does, and how about the way he runs? He is just the ultimate competitor,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “There is no question about it. I don’t know if I’ve seen a better competitor than Lamar Jackson. It’s just amazing.”

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman knows they will usually come out on top if they do their job with Jackson at the helm.

“No conversations really have to be had when Lamar Jackson is your quarterback,” Bateman added. “If he stays poised, we stay poised. He’ll lead us, and he has been doing a good job of that.”

Baltimore TE Mark Andrews cited the box score to show how many receivers are getting involved in the offense at this point in the year.

“You kind of look at our stats, and everybody’s able to touch the ball — everybody’s able to do something,” Andrews said. “That’s what I think makes us so dangerous is that we’re spreading the ball around. We have athletes and playmakers all (across) the board.”