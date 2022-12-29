AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

When asked about the possibility to sign veteran OT Andrew Whitworth following RT La’el Collins‘ injury, HC Zac Taylor responded that he trusts the players they have available.

“We have good people in the building that we trust,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Taylor added that they have players available who are familiar with their system like Isaiah Prince and Hakeem Adeniji.

“We’ve got guys that we’ve had in here developing, working in our system, that we’ve got a high degree of trust in that can help us do the things that we need to this year,” Taylor said.

Browns

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said he would advocate for retaining C Ethan Pocic after his one-year deal expires this offseason. (Chris Easterling)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin recalled their game-winning drive against the Raiders in Week 16, with first-round QB Kenny Pickett linking up with second-round WR George Pickens for the go-ahead score, and thinks his players showed a strong mentality in the critical situation.

“When you are in those weighty moments, and you are looking around at people to feel their presence, and in a lot of instances, I did,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I didn’t see big eyes, I saw sure eyes. I saw guys that understood and guys that were prepared to do it. I liked the feel of the group leading up to it.”

Tomlin believes their players will benefit from the experience gained in Week 16’s win.

“It is a place to hang your head,” Tomlin said. “The knowledge of being able to get that done in that way is significant as individuals and collectives. I have been pretty consistent in my messaging. I have acknowledged in a lot of ways those individuals and the collective process of growth, but while doing so, I will continue to acknowledge they are good enough to win while doing so.”

Tomlin told his players that the 76-yard game-winning drive was a “growth opportunity” and a chance to show their development.

“It was really cool being in the moment with that unit and recognizing the gravity of it,” Tomlin said. “When we were 76 yards away from victory and before we took the field, we gathered and said this is a growth opportunity — an opportunity to display our growth. To show people where we are in terms of the ground we have covered. Everybody to a man agreed to that, and they went out and displayed that and made plays and pushed the ball down the field. That’s what quality professionals do.”