AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Browns Browns HC Kevin Stefanski doesn’t believe that you need to establish the run in order to pass efficiently out of play action: “That’s a fallacy- you don’t have to establish the run to throw it play action, it’s been proven, that you don’t need to have a good run attack or be running the ball, there’s a lot of good data behind it,” Stefanski said, per Ben Baldwin

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal pointed out that the Browns were present along with several teams doing their due diligence on free agent WR Odell Beckham at his workout.

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan said during a recent interview that he can’t rule out trading up during the first round of the draft.

“I’d say all options are on the table,” Khan said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “If there’s a good football player and we have the opportunity to go get him if we can get him, we’re going to go get him.”

Kaboly notes that the team selecting USC WR Jordan Addison in the draft is a longshot, but adds they will likely remain focused on bringing back CB Cameron Sutton and LB Alex Highsmith during free agency.

“We love and think very highly of Cam,” Khan said. “Conversations have commenced and we’ll see where it goes, just like all of our other free agents. Everything’s on the table. I mean, we have a few guys that we obviously would prioritize. I’m not going to get into who’s who. But I feel good about where we’re at. We do like Cam a great deal.”

Kaboly is of the mindset that the team will bring back QB Mitchell Trubisky and lists some outside free-agent targets at linebacker including David Long, Bobby Okereke, Germaine Pratt, Leighton Vander Esch, Chase Winovich and Kyzir White.