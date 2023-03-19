AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, the Bengals made a strong offer for RB Samaje Perine and were shocked when he opted to sign with the Broncos instead.

“Now Samaje Perine, they made an aggressive play for and I think they were surprised that he opted to go to Denver,” Dehner said during a podcast appearance. “I think they felt like that was one they were going to get done. They were willing to go just about anywhere within reason.”

Browns

New Browns S Juan Thornhill has played in two of the last three Super Bowls and was on the roster for a third with the Kansas City Chiefs. He notes he thinks his new team in Cleveland has the ability to reach that pinnacle.

“All of the pieces are here,” Thornhill said via Anthony Poisal of the team’s website. “They’ve got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl.”

Benjamin Allbright reports multiple teams have called the Broncos about WR Jerry Jeudy including the Browns, Cowboys, and Patriots.

including the Browns, Cowboys, and Patriots. Denver is currently asking for a first-round draft pick or an early second-round pick and a player, per Allbright.

Browns TE Jordan Akins ‘ two-year, $3.9 million deal includes a $630,000 signing bonus, base salaries of $1.1 million and $1.49 million, and a $255,000 roster bonus on the third day of the 2024 league year. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ two-year, $3.9 million deal includes a $630,000 signing bonus, base salaries of $1.1 million and $1.49 million, and a $255,000 roster bonus on the third day of the 2024 league year. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson) Akins can also make up to $170,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2023 and up to $255,000 in 2024. There are $600,000 available annually in incentives for catches and touchdowns.

Steelers

Per Aaron Wilson, the Steelers’ contract with DT Larry Ogunjobi is for three years at $28.75 million and includes $17 million guaranteed and a $10.6 million signing bonus.

is for three years at $28.75 million and includes $17 million guaranteed and a $10.6 million signing bonus. The Steelers will host Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence on a top-30 visit. (Justin Melo)

on a top-30 visit. (Justin Melo) Michigan DT Mazi Smith met with the Steelers at his pro day, including two separate meetings with HC Mike Tomlin . Pittsburgh is reportedly a big fan of Smith. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Steelers at his pro day, including two separate meetings with HC . Pittsburgh is reportedly a big fan of Smith. (Tony Pauline) Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker met with Steelers TE coach Alfredo Roberts at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)