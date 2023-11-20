AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness and WR Stanley Morgan was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness.

Browns

It’d be understandable if Browns fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson wanted to savor his first career win, particularly after his first start earlier this season didn’t go well at all. But shortly after leading the game-winning drive against the Steelers, Thompson-Robinson was already thinking about the next game.

“I’m already focused on next week. I’m focused on going to Denver,” Thompson-Robinson said via Pro Football Talk. “But yeah, man, I’m super happy, glad that I can get this one for my teammates and actually go out there, like I said, get the reps at practice, make the mistakes throughout the week. And so that way those mistakes don’t come up on Sunday. And there were some times where there were plays I messed up in the week that we got corrected today, and they were huge for us coming down the stretch.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris expressed frustration after the team’s 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday, saying he’s “tired of this s—.”

“There’s just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don’t see,” Harris said, via ESPN.com. “I guess I’m trying to say it’s just, I’m just at a point where I’m just tired of this s—.”

The Steelers are sitting at 6-4 on the season, but Harris made it clear that they need to keep pushing to be better.

“You could do two things,” Harris said. “You could look at the record and say, ‘OK, we’re still good right now.’ Or we could look at the record and be like, ‘If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that s— going to last?’ I look at it like, ‘How long that s— going to last?’ Y’all could look at it like it’s a good record, but I mean it’s the NFL. Winning how we did, it’s not going to get us nowhere.”

Harris knows he needs to play better from here.

“Is it fixable? Yeah. Are we going to fix it? S—,” Harris said. “I couldn’t get things going. It seems like every time I had got it, it seemed like the defense was playing it to … minimize my role. … I just couldn’t get anything going. Lucky we got Jaylen going, so that was good to have him play. They were sitting on screens for me. Even in the run game, they were just blowing stuff up.”