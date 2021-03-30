AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
Former Falcons’ DB Ricardo Allen is excited to be reunited with his college coach Lou Anarumo in the NFL. He is prepared to bring his knowledge and experience to the Bengals defense, yet says he would like to be an offensive coordinator when his playing days are done and for a good reason.
“I would love to share my knowledge. That’s who I am. That’s what I bring with me,” said Allen, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I want to be an offensive coordinator because I know all the things that keep me up at night.”
Allen also spoke about the versatility that he would be bringing to the Bengals’ defense in 2021 as a jack of all trades who can play multiple positions.
“I can play nickel, I can play free, I can play strong,” said Allen. “I can be physical and tussle with the big boys and you can move Vonn somewhere else. Or, whatever the team needs me to do. I don’t have an ego. I’m not fighting with guys over the depth chart. That’s not my decision. That’s not their decision. That’s the coach’s decision.”
Browns
After being placed on waivers three times last season due to his failed physicals with the Bengals and 49ers, former Falcons’ DE Takk McKinley ended up signing with the Raiders.
The Browns had an interest in McKinley during the season and later wound up getting him free agency. McKinley is now out to prove that the Browns made a smart choice by signing him.
“I can’t wait to get out on the field,” McKinley said, via Anthony Polsal of ClevelandBrowns.com. ”I can’t wait to prove it to myself and show everyone that it was a smart decision to bring me here.”
- Louisville WR Tutu Atwell said he’s met virtually a number of times with the Browns. (George Thomas)
- Washington DE Joe Tryon said he has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Browns. (Nate Ulrich)
Steelers
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic writes that Steelers desperately need a tackle, and would like to see them be aggressive in order to select one like Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins.
- Kaboly says that other considerations for the team in the first round of the draft could include RB Najee Harris, RB Travis Etienne, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, and OT Samuel Cosmi.
- In the second round of the draft, Kaboly still wants the Steelers to select North Carolina RB Javonte Williams. He also notes other possible selections such as TE Pat Freiermuth of Penn State, C Landon Dickerson of Alabama, or RB Michael Carter of North Carolina.
- Steelers DL Tyson Alualu‘s two-year deal with Pittsburgh is worth $5.5 million and includes $1.925 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
