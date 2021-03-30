AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Former Falcons’ DB Ricardo Allen is excited to be reunited with his college coach Lou Anarumo in the NFL. He is prepared to bring his knowledge and experience to the Bengals defense, yet says he would like to be an offensive coordinator when his playing days are done and for a good reason.

“I would love to share my knowledge. That’s who I am. That’s what I bring with me,” said Allen, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I want to be an offensive coordinator because I know all the things that keep me up at night.”

Allen also spoke about the versatility that he would be bringing to the Bengals’ defense in 2021 as a jack of all trades who can play multiple positions.

“I can play nickel, I can play free, I can play strong,” said Allen. “I can be physical and tussle with the big boys and you can move Vonn somewhere else. Or, whatever the team needs me to do. I don’t have an ego. I’m not fighting with guys over the depth chart. That’s not my decision. That’s not their decision. That’s the coach’s decision.”