AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte tweaked his projection formula for compensatory picks and says it’s more likely the Bengals get a pick. Giants WR John Ross ‘ contract is currently above the cutoff to qualify, which would net Cincinnati a fourth-round comp pick for the loss of DE Carl Lawson .

Browns

Browns QB Baker Mayfield is happy with the win but feels his team got conservative towards the end of the game, and they needed to do a better job putting teams away.

“We did enough to win the game, so check that box off, but got conservative,’’ Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “I think we need to put that team away. We got ahead early, just need to capitalize when the defense is playing like that and holding them to points. We need to put it away. That’s what good teams do, so we need to improve on that. But we were better in the red zone today and on third down. That’s something that obviously, I’ve talked to you guys about. So we just need to play better in those situations to put the game away.’’

All eight Browns players placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday tested positive and are vaccinated. (Nate Ulrich)

