AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte tweaked his projection formula for compensatory picks and says it’s more likely the Bengals get a pick. Giants WR John Ross‘ contract is currently above the cutoff to qualify, which would net Cincinnati a fourth-round comp pick for the loss of DE Carl Lawson.
- If Korte missed something and Ross does not qualify, which is possible given he’s not on track to play 25 percent of the snaps this season, Cincinnati would get no comp picks as they would have signed as many qualifying free agents as they lost.
Browns
Browns QB Baker Mayfield is happy with the win but feels his team got conservative towards the end of the game, and they needed to do a better job putting teams away.
“We did enough to win the game, so check that box off, but got conservative,’’ Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “I think we need to put that team away. We got ahead early, just need to capitalize when the defense is playing like that and holding them to points. We need to put it away. That’s what good teams do, so we need to improve on that. But we were better in the red zone today and on third down. That’s something that obviously, I’ve talked to you guys about. So we just need to play better in those situations to put the game away.’’
- All eight Browns players placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday tested positive and are vaccinated. (Nate Ulrich)
Steelers
- Former NFL GM Scott Pioli highlights Steelers senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin as a compelling candidate who deserves to receive interest for a head coaching job.
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte writes Steelers OT Joe Haeg is on the bubble of qualifying as a compensatory free agent gained, which would negate a potential fifth-round comp pick from losing G Matt Feiler.
- Steelers LB Devin Bush said nobody, himself included, is playing their best football right now and they need to perform better as a team: “Nobody is playing their best football right now and I am not going to sit here and single myself out or anybody else out because we are a team. We always have a future and there is always next season. We have a lot of work to do now, we have a lot of work to do next.” (Mark Kaboly)
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin hopes the following players will play this week: DL Carlos Davis, DE Isaiah Buggs, DE T.J. Watt, DE Alex Highsmith, Haeg, OL J.C. Hassenauer, CB Joe Haden and LB Robert Spillane. (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin added he isn’t holding WR Chase Claypool‘s mental errors last week against him too much but there is obvious room for growth: “That’s built in our two-minute teaching. He had a misstep in that area and in other areas. … These guys don’t come to you as finished products. There’s a growth and development that has to take place.” (Pryor)
- Tomlin mentioned there are multiple reasons why OT Zach Banner hasn’t played much coming off a torn ACL: “At times it’s been physical. He’s proven his health, but more than anything it’s cohesion and opportunity.” (Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!