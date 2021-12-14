Browns Place Eight Total Players On COVID-19 List

According to Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin, Browns WR Jarvis Landry and G Wyatt Teller each tested positive for COVID-19.

We've placed 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2021

The Browns confirmed the news and announced eight total players have been placed on the COVID-19 list, including:

The Browns also re-signed WR J’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad.

Each will be placed on the COVID-19 list and their status for Week 15 is in jeopardy. The Browns are scheduled to play the Raiders Saturday.

Teller, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Cleveland signed Teller to a four-year, $56.8 million extension earlier this season.

In 2021, Teller has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and made 13 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 4 guard out of 76 qualifying players.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed.

In 2021, Landry has appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 38 of 60 targets for 397 yards receiving and one touchdown. He’s also rushed five times for 34 yards and two touchdowns.