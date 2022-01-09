AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase got the receiving yards he needed to pass WR Chad Johnson for the franchise’s single-season record, with Johnson congratulating him on Twitter.
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor commended Chase for his incredible rookie season: “When we drafted him he said he was gonna break all the records. He’s put himself in a position to do that by becoming a professional from Day 1. We want our best players to have our best work ethic. Ja’Marr has been that for us.” (Jay Morrison)
Browns
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield said on the sidelines against the Bengals that he will have surgery on January 19th and be in a sling for six weeks, adding that he will be able to return in late April. (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had sustained a shin injury which led to him exiting the game, adding that DT Jordan Elliott will undergo an MRI on his injured knee. (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney said money always talks and his body feels better now than it did at the end of last season. Clowney also added that money and comfortability are the main factors for him and that it means a lot for DE Myles Garrett to want him back. (Ulrich)
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney was fined $12,875 for throwing Steelers WR Chase Claypool‘s shoe.
Steelers
- NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reports Steelers DC Keith Butler will not coach on Sunday due to COVID protocol, and HC Mike Tomlin and secondary coach Teryl Austin will assume his duties.
