AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals S Jessie Bates on facing Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow to kick off the 2022 playoffs, noting that he opens up the game for other weapons like RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller : “He’s so smart… His IQ for the game, his feel for the game is really good.” (Ben Baby)

on facing Raiders slot receiver to kick off the 2022 playoffs, noting that he opens up the game for other weapons like RB and TE : “He’s so smart… His IQ for the game, his feel for the game is really good.” (Ben Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins was added to the injury report and listed as limited with a foot injury. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Alex Marvez reports that Browns’ assistant DL coach Jeremy Garrett is leaving the organization for a coaching position on Liberty University’s staff.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin knows the team will come better prepared against the Chiefs in the playoffs, after being dismantled by them in the regular season.

“We accept that we didn’t play well enough last time,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We accept that we didn’t plan well enough, but that was last time. We’re excited about the process of readiness this time, putting together a better plan, putting guys in position to make more consistent plays, particularly in weighty moments and situational ball.”

Ed Bouchette of The Athletic believes K Chris Boswell deserves a contract extension, as 2022 is his last season under contract with the team and he had a strong season in 2021.

deserves a contract extension, as 2022 is his last season under contract with the team and he had a strong season in 2021. Bouchette also lists Brandon Hunt, Samir Suleiman, and Doug Whaley as three potential candidates to replace GM Kevin Colbert should he retire, as the trio mentioned all have worked with the Steelers in the past. Hunt still works with the team, Suleiman is in Carolina and Whaley is out of football after a rocky stint as the GM in Buffalo.