AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn said that the team tried to extend S Jessie Bates over the past year, and while that hasn’t come to fruition, the team still wants him back long-term: “Over the past year, we’ve tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn’t come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.” (Tyler Dragon)
Browns
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns plan to keep TE Austin Hooper despite using the franchise tag on TE David Njoku.
- Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com would be stunned if WR Jarvis Landry agreed to a restructured contract with the team for 2022.
- Petrak would also consider the team drafting WR Garrett Wilson or Treylon Burks with the No. 13 pick to be a win for the Browns.
- When it comes to free agency, Petrak sees receivers Amari Cooper and Allen Robinson as the only true No. 1 receivers, adding that the rest would likely have to be paired with a top draft pick.
- The team announced RB coach Stump Mitchell would return in 2022 after missing most of last season due to medical issues. (Petrak)
Steelers
- Mike Kaye of PFN believes the Colts, Panthers, and Steelers could all be trade destinations for QB Jordan Love now that QB Aaron Rodgers will be back next season.
- Michigan S Daxton Hill had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine. (Steelers Depot)
- Georgia S Lewis Cine formally met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner formally met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Farabaugh)
- Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto formally met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Farabaugh)
- Clemson CB Andrew Booth had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine. (Farabaugh)
- Florida CB Kaiir Elam had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine. (Farabaugh)
- Maryland S Nick Cross formally met with the Steelers at the Combine. Cross was college roommates with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin‘s son, Dino. (Farabaugh)
- Pittsburgh has met and spoken multiple times with Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor. Taylor said he met with Steelers DC Teryl Austin at the combine as well. Taylor has a close relationship with Steelers CB Cam Sutton. (Farabaugh)
- Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal formally met with the Steelers. Chanal said he speaks with Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt to get pointers. Chanal keeps up with Steelers DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin last year. (Farabaugh)
- Utah LB Devin Lloyd had a formal Combine meeting with the Steelers. (Farabaugh)
- The Steelers had Combine interviews scheduled with Georgia DL Jordan Davis, Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt, Houston DL Logan Hall, Arkansas DL John Ridgeway, Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M DL Jayden Peevy and Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey. (Farabaugh)
- Miami of Ohio EDGE Dominique Robinson met with the Steelers both at the Combine and at the Senior Bowl. Robinson said it was “surreal” to meet Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. (Farabaugh)
- Steelers met with Mississippi State OT Charles Cross at the Combine: “I met the whole staff. We talked a little football. I feel like it’s a great organization. They’re doing some great things. I definitely enjoyed it.” (Farabaugh)
- Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson met with Pittsburgh at the combine, and he compares himself to current Steelers WR Diontae Johnson: “Diontae Johnson was someone I saw play… He could really ball coming out. I see a lot of myself in him.” (Farabaugh)
- Penn State OT Rasheed Walker met with the Steelers at the Combine: “Going over a little bit of film, asking me a few personal questions. Asking me about my versatility, trying to figure me out.” (Farabaugh)
- BYU RB Tyler Allgeier had a meeting with Steelers RB coach Eddie Faulkner. Allgeier said he and Faulkner broke down protection schemes mostly but went over some reads as well. (Farabaugh)
- Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann met with the Steelers and broke down tape with them. (Farabaugh)
- Texas A&M G Kenyon Green met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Farabaugh)
- Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Farabaugh)
- The Steelers met twice with Georgia WR George Pickens. (Farabaugh)
- Nevada TE Cole Turner met with the Steelers at the Combine, and said that he wants to work on his blocking after walking away from the meeting: “I want to focus on my in-line blocking, and mainly because it wasn’t something in the scheme at Nevada. So, that’s something I’m getting a lot of reps on in the offseason and hopefully I can keep growing there.” (Steelers Depot)
