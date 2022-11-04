AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said RB Joe Mixon ‘s pass protection needs to improve: “We talk about it all the time. That part of his game has not been up to where we would expect it to be at this point.” (Ben Baby)

said RB ‘s pass protection needs to improve: “We talk about it all the time. That part of his game has not been up to where we would expect it to be at this point.” (Ben Baby) Bengals OT La’el Collins is considered “day-to-day” due to an illness. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns GM Andrew Berry reaffirmed his commitment to HC Kevin Stefanski and said the locker room is in good hands with him at the helm.

“Kevin has had to navigate some pretty unique circumstances and some pretty difficult circumstances during his tenure as a head coach,” Berry said, via Cleveland.com. “Our belief in Kevin is just as strong as the day that we hired him. He’s smart. He’s a servant leader. He’s creative. We know he has the ability to lead our team to wins. We feel really good. We feel like the locker room is in good hands. We know he pushes our guys. We’re looking forward to playing good football in the second half.”

Berry said that Stefanski has done a great job of not only being a head coach and managing all aspects of the game but also is able to call plays efficiently as well.

“Kevin has shown that he has the ability to both manage the game and call the offense,” Berry said. “He’s done a nice job under a variety of circumstances as the play caller, and he’s organized and bright enough where he can manage the broader aspects of the job. He’s acutely aware, as really we all are, that as the head coach it’s not just about running the offense or calling the plays; it’s about managing the entire team. He takes that responsibility seriously.”

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett said he’s finding a balance between voicing when certain areas need to improve and executing when he’s needed.

“There is a balance between voicing some things and proving with my actions, and that’s where I am at right now,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You know when you are supposed to step up. You have that feeling when things need to be said. You just don’t talk to talk. You talk because there are things that need said and be addressed.”

Regarding penalties against their offense, Pickett thinks that their group must improve its studying habits.

“Yeah, not detailed. Not detailed. Guys need to know what they’re doing. We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties and stuff like that, which we can control. It’s all mental. So for that to happen, there’s really no excuse for that. We have to figure that out and get it right.”

Pickett said that calling out mistakes is part of “the job description” for him but also needs to continue earning the trust of his teammates.

“It is in the job description, but where I am, I am not at 16 years (in the NFL), so it is still a learning curve, and I am building to get there,” Pickett said. “I can only earn the trust of my teammates through what I do and how hard I work to be prepared.”