AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Texans

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the performance of his offensive lineman: “I mean, they are playing as good as anybody in the league. Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time to try to find guys and try to take off and make plays with my legs.” (Paul Dehner)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor was non-committal when asked if RB Samaje Perine could be the lead back next week. (Kelsey Conway)
- Taylor on WR Ja’Marr Chase: “This was the smartest decision. We’re happy we didn’t put him on IR, it allowed him to practice a week earlier.” (Jay Morrison)
- Taylor continued on Chase and his injury: “We’ll evaluate him starting Wednesday. I won’t make predictions. We didn’t put him on IR and was able to practice a week early. We feel good about it.” (Geoff Hobson)
Browns
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes the Browns are one of the teams people who traffick in the coaching cycle and are eyeing as a potential vacancy.
Texans
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes the Texans are one of the teams people who traffick in the coaching cycle are eyeing as a potential vacancy.
- Texans fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce on the team making the switch to Allen: “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s something we’re trying out. The whole team is behind this decision, including Davis (Mills). There’s no room for feelings or trying to make a case in this offense. We rock with Kyle, we rock with Davis.” (Aaron Wilson)
