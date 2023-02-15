AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Titans

Bengals

Though the Bengals have a reputation as a cheap organization, they actually have been one of the more active teams in free agency in recent years. They’ve landed impact defenders like DT D.J. Reader and DE Trey Hendrickson and rebuilt their offensive line with guys like C Ted Karras and G Alex Cappa. Going forward, though, the bulk of their money is going to be earmarked for extensions for guys like QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins, both of which are deals that could get done this summer. That by necessity will change how the Bengals attack the offseason.

“The cap will obviously start affecting us,” Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “We are not going to be able to go out and spend and pay a bunch of guys. We are going to try to keep our own guys.”

“The last couple of years we’ve been able to add in free agency and add some pieces places where we were missing guys and add some depth, add starters through free agency,” Radicevic added. “Now it’s going to be keeping our guys, sustain the roster we have and then build through the draft and waiver claims.”

Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com mentions that the team’s defensive tackles did not take the leap that was hoped for and wound up grading quite poorly against the run for the 2022 season, with starting DT Taven Bryan ranking 56th in the league amongst interior linemen.

As for what will be needed on the roster, Petrak points to three holes on the defensive line (two defensive tackles and one defensive end) after the departure of disgruntled DE Jadeveon Clowney.

. Other positions of need mentioned by Petrak include linebacker depth, safety, a No.2 tight end, offensive tackle depth, and more depth at running back.

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have hired former Packers executive Chad Brinker as an assistant general manager under Ran Carthon.

“Chad brings a unique skill set to our franchise,” Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt. “He has touched every facet of the personnel department – working in pro personnel, college scouting, cap management, and analytics. We are excited to add his knowledge and experience to our evolving personnel group.”