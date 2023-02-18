AFC Notes: Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor isn’t planning on leaving his team any time soon and made that quite clear to reporters from the University of Nebraska where he was once the quarterback.

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket,” Taylor said, via HuskerOnline. “I love it. Just specifically, Cincinnati. It’s a really good fit for my family and myself, and the other coaches, and ownership, and [Director of Player Personnel] Duke Tobin. I can’t ever imagine myself anywhere else. Yeah, they’ll have to kick me out of here.”

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals DE Joseph Ossai underwent surgery after playing through a torn labrum this season.

Chargers

Matt Zenitz reports the Chargers are hiring Georgia analyst Robert Muschamp as a quality control coach.

as a quality control coach. According to Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles is also hiring former Cowboys QB coach Doug Nussmeier for the same position.

Chiefs

Tom Pelissero reports that Chiefs TE Jody Fortson has been fined $4,383 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.