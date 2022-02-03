AFC Notes: Bengals, Hue Jackson, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals Joe Burrow on his ability to take contact from defenders: “It’s just part of football, and I’ve always loved that part of it. I wouldn’t feel like a football player if I didn’t.” ( QBon his ability to take contact from defenders: “It’s just part of football, and I’ve always loved that part of it. I wouldn’t feel like a football player if I didn’t.” ( Aditi Kinkhabwala

Burrow also commented on the pinky injury he’s been dealing with for over a month: “Pinky is still something I am dealing with. I’m going to be dealing with it for the rest of the season until I give it a break.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Burrow commended the franchise for keeping him in the loop during the draft process in 2021: “All we want is to have a line of communications in those processes.” (Ben Baby)

Browns



Former Browns HC Hue Jackson appeared on ESPN in order to clarify whether or not he was offered money in exchange for losses during his time in Cleveland.

“What I was approached by is understanding what the four-year plan was,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I think if we understood the mechanics of it, and how it was laid out, I never knew the plan would lead to those things and I didn’t understand it to be very honest. And then once I was in it, and understood everything that was on that plan and how it affected myself and how others were being paid from it, then it made sense to me that this is a team that can’t win, that the first two years, that’s why it doesn’t talk about winning.”

Jackson then said that he “wasn’t offered $100,000 for every game, but there was a substantial amount of money made within what happened in this situation every year at the end of it.”

He also revealed that he received a contract extension from team owner Jimmy Haslem, who told him he felt bad for what Jackson’s record would do to his reputation as an NFL coach.

