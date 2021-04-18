AFC Notes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots

Bengals

Bengals’ CB Trae Waynes had a rocky start with the team, after an injury prior to training camp cost him the entire 2020 season, just shortly after he signed with Cincinnati.

Waynes says he is now completely healthy and Bengals’ CB coach Steven Jackson is excited to have him compete in 2021.

“Great athlete and a great corner,” Jackson said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He does all the things you want in a corner. He’s got all the intangibles and he’s got the physical skill set. He’s been good his whole life. He’s a professional in every sense of the word. Just by the questions he asks and the way he handles himself. Nothing is sporadic. It’s thought out. It’s learned. It’s executed.”

Jets

Patriots

A league executive tells Ben Standig of The Athletic that the Patriots and HC Bill Belichick are a team to watch as a trade-up candidate in round one.

“I could see him trading up for that,” the executive said. “In (Belichick’s) mind, he’s probably going, ‘I’m not going to be picking 15 again, so let me go trade up (while here).’”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media mentions that Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is recovery “very well” from his quad injury.

is recovery “very well” from his quad injury. However, Rapoport says that the Patriots doing something with Gilmore’s contract right now is difficult based on how he’s recovering from the injury.

Gilmore had come up as a potential trade candidate this offseason, but Rapoport says he could end up being an extension candidate down the road for New England.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss would be surprised if by mid-May the majority of the Patriots’ players aren’t in attendance at OTAs.

Reiss notes if the Patriots make all 10 of their draft picks this year, that leaves them with just four slots to sign undrafted free agents, which is a sign of how shallow this year’s draft class is compared to past seasons.