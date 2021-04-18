AFC Notes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots

Bengals
Bengals’ CB Trae Waynes had a rocky start with the team, after an injury prior to training camp cost him the entire 2020 season, just shortly after he signed with Cincinnati.
Waynes says he is now completely healthy and Bengals’ CB coach Steven Jackson is excited to have him compete in 2021.
“Great athlete and a great corner,” Jackson said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He does all the things you want in a corner. He’s got all the intangibles and he’s got the physical skill set. He’s been good his whole life. He’s a professional in every sense of the word. Just by the questions he asks and the way he handles himself. Nothing is sporadic. It’s thought out. It’s learned. It’s executed.”
Jets
- Should the Jets select a running back at No. 21 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Brian Costello of the New York Post lists Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne as obvious prospects to keep an eye on.
- However, Costello expects the Jets to wait until Day 2 of the draft and lists North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell, and Ohio State’s Trey Sermon as Round 2-3 prospects.
- Costello also mentions if the Jets draft a tight end with a decent pick, it could be an indication of how they feel about TE Chris Herndon‘s long-term outlook with the team.
- Tony Pauline tosses out some possible offensive line prospects to keep an eye on for the Jets include C Creed Humphrey, C Michal Menet, C Drew Dalman, T Teven Jenkins, T Dillon Radunz, G Wyatt Davis, and G Jack Anderson.
Patriots
A league executive tells Ben Standig of The Athletic that the Patriots and HC Bill Belichick are a team to watch as a trade-up candidate in round one.
“I could see him trading up for that,” the executive said. “In (Belichick’s) mind, he’s probably going, ‘I’m not going to be picking 15 again, so let me go trade up (while here).’”
- Ian Rapoport of NFL Media mentions that Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is recovery “very well” from his quad injury.
- However, Rapoport says that the Patriots doing something with Gilmore’s contract right now is difficult based on how he’s recovering from the injury.
- Gilmore had come up as a potential trade candidate this offseason, but Rapoport says he could end up being an extension candidate down the road for New England.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss would be surprised if by mid-May the majority of the Patriots’ players aren’t in attendance at OTAs.
- Reiss notes if the Patriots make all 10 of their draft picks this year, that leaves them with just four slots to sign undrafted free agents, which is a sign of how shallow this year’s draft class is compared to past seasons.
