AFC Notes: Bengals, Jets, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on WR Ja’Marr Chase : “I know he feels good and wants to get back out there. But it’s a long process, so we’ll see.” (Ben Baby)

on WR : “I know he feels good and wants to get back out there. But it’s a long process, so we’ll see.” (Ben Baby) Bengals RB Joe Mixon on his four-touchdown performance: “It feels great to have another big game running the football and being a balanced offense. I knew at some point the dam had to break and it did today. I’m just happy for my teammates.” (Paul Dehner)

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner was asked if he and CB D.J. Reed are the best cornerback duo in the NFL: “Definitely … Ain’t nobody doing it like we’re doing it.” (Connor Hughes)

Ravens

Ravens DL Calais Campbell declined to go into detail about the surgery he had to remove an infection but said he should be good to moving forward.

“I had an infection that required surgery to remove, so it was pretty bad,” Campbell said. via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “At the moment … yeah, that’s scary. I feel good. I don’t feel any different, so that’s good. I’m back to my normal self. I was worried at that moment that it might be something that would take longer. But once I talked to the doctor, he said everything was good. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s great news.'”

“I think it matters more when you get later in your career, but no matter what, anytime you have to watch a game, it kind of makes you appreciate playing,” Campbell continued. “It reestablishes that love for the game and just lets you know that at any moment it can be taken from you. I want to squeeze every juice of love and excitement out of this game and leave it all on the field. Because when it’s over, it’s over.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Saints and will not travel with the team to New Orleans.