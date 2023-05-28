AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Browns, Steelers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained that he wouldn’t be surprised if Joe Burrow eclipses Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ $52 million per year salary and an extension would likely come following Chargers QB Justin Herbert‘s possible deal.

“You look at the landscape of this thing,” Rapoport said, via BengalsWire. “Lamar Jackson got done. Jalen Hurts got done, $51 and then $52 million per year. I would not be surprised if Joe Burrow eclipses that…Justin Herbert’s talks are underway, would not be surprised if he ended up going first, then Joe Burrow.”

George Thomas of the Akron Beacon-Journal doesn’t see the Browns reuniting QB Deshaun Watson with recently released WR DeAndre Hopkins despite the success the two shared during their time with the Texans.

Thomas adds the Browns already have a crowded room of receivers that could see former third-round WR Anthony Schwartz fighting for a roster spot.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot points out that third-round WR Cedric Tillman and 2022 third-round WR David Bell technically play different positions even though they're both receivers. Tillman is an outside receiver and will work behind veteran WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to start. Bell is a slot receiver and will work behind WR Elijah Moore, who the team basically traded the equivalent of a third-round pick for this offseason.

Cabot notes after trading for DE Za'Darius Smith, the Browns are probably tapped out of the veteran edge rusher market unless there's an injury. They also have some younger developmental players they'll want to save reps and roster spots for.

, the Browns are probably tapped out of the veteran edge rusher market unless there’s an injury. They also have some younger developmental players they’ll want to save reps and roster spots for. She also doesn’t think the Browns feel any rush to add more at defensive tackle and will wait to see how things look during training camp.

Cabot mentions Browns owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam as well as everyone in the building expect the team to make the playoffs in 2023.

Steelers OL Kevin Dotson is aware he’ll likely lose the starting left guard role to recently signed G Isaac Seumalo, who received a three-year, $24 million contract from Pittsburgh.

“Once you pay somebody, it’s almost set in stone regardless (of what happens),” Dotson said, via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live. “Nobody called me after that (signing). That’s a sign enough to me. (Seumalo) getting paid pretty much said it.”

Dotson said he wasn’t given any indication that they were looking for a new left guard, but admits he committed too many penalties last season.

“Overall they said I did pretty good, but the penalties was the thing they wanted me to do better on,” said Dotson. “They didn’t give any inkling they may go find somebody else.”

Dotson feels he began to find his form during the team’s 7-2 run to end the season.

“I felt like I was going in my stride and getting better,” Dotson said. “They were telling me I was getting better and talking good stuff during the offseason. Still, I can’t blame them. It’s part of the game.”